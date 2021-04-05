Richard ‘Dick’ Lake

Age 88, of Corunna, died peacefully April 1, 2021, at his home.
At his request, no service will take place.
Dick was born June 22, 1932, in Owosso, to Ned Sr. and Frances (Kennedy) Lake.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Dick mentored area youth as the Owosso/Corunna area boxing coach for many years.
He also spent a good portion of his life pursuing his passion raising golden retrievers under the Hilltop Goldens kennel name.
Dick served in several positions on the board at Leisure Lake Campground near Durand.
His playful sense of humor and outgoing personality made him friend to many in the area.
He could often be found at one of his many favorite eating establishments in the area, but his favorite by far was the South 401 Restaurant in Corunna.
In memoriam, the family suggests that you consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
