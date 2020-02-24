Glenn Rogers Crandell

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away at St. Mary’s in Saginaw Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Grace Bible Church in Owosso. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The Crandell family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes.
Glenn was born Oct. 8, 1925, in Ingham County to Ellis M. and Ida J. (Berry) Crandell. After graduating high school, Glenn served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enlisted in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946.
On Sept. 23, 1950, Glenn married Arlene Mandel in Owosso and together they raised five children. Arlene passed away in 2014 after 63 years together, Glenn then married Jackie (Castle) Hilgendorf.
Glenn spent his working life at Consumers Energy doing inventory control. He retired in 1988. Glenn enjoyed camping, gospel jamborees and tinkering with stuff around the house. He was a great storyteller and had a special bond with each one of his 20 grandchildren.
He was a charter member of Bethel Evangelical Free Church and Grace Bible Church. He loved genealogy and was a member of the Genealogical Society and the Historical Society.
Glenn is survived by his wife Jackie; children Jeffrey (MaryJo) Crandell, Beverly (Bruce) Hutchinson, Steven (Dana) Crandell and Peggy (Victor) Tanskanen; also his 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Bowman; and brother Gerald Crandell.
He was predeceased by his first wife Arlene July 4, 2014; son Gary; and brothers Merle, Loren, Ellis and Frank.
Memorial donations in Mr. Crandell’s name are suggested to Gideon’s International or Pleasant View.
Condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
