George E. Mounsey

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Jacquelyn Mounsey, and a wonderful blended family of children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a special angel. Cremation has taken place. To sign online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com.
