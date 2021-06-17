Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael was born November 16, 1959, in Owosso, the son of Russell and Ardella (Wheeler) Luchenbill.
He graduated from Owosso High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Michael married Lori L. MacGillivray in Corunna on July 27, 1982.
Michael was employed currently with Meijer and also worked at Michigan Sintered Metals and GKN Sintered Metals through the years.
He is survived by his wife Lori; daughter April (Don) Wilson; grandchildren Bailey, Isabella and James Wilson; sisters Dani (Dan) Telfer, Jackie (Dave) Dwyer and Lori (Jeff) Miller; brother Russ (Linda) Luchenbill; sister and brother-in-law Julie (Ed) Stenger; aunt Audrey (Ted) Senk; special family though life’s journeys, Amanda, Chad, Alonzo, Derek, John, Clint, Barry, Jim, Shane, James, Scott, Cody, and their families; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Joshua Luchenbill; his parents; father and mother-in-law Robert and Amy MacGillivray; and sister-in-law Rose Prikasky.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for further designations.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
