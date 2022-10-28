Daniel ‘Dan’ Harter

Age 45, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center in Durand.
Friends and family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care he received at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center and Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Dan was born in Lansing, on Oct. 31, 1976, and was later adopted by LeeAnne Bramer and Roy Harter. During his life, Dan enjoyed all superheroes, watching Duck Dynasty, playing video games, shooting pool with his stepfather, and hanging out with his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother LeeAnne (McKenzie) Bramer; step-father Marvin Bramer; siblings Joe and Sheela Harter and Clarie Bramer; step-siblings Nancy Spencer, Bart Bramer, Shellie and Bill Smith and Tamie Patton; uncle Dennis Streeter; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in death by his father Roy Harter.
A memorial luncheon will take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Korner Pub, 1017 W. Main St., Owosso.
To sign online guestbook, cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
