Age 83, of Kimball Township, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 12, 2021.
She was born June 17, 1937, in Port Huron.
Kay married her husband Franklin M. Newman Jr. March 17, 1984. Franklin passed away May 11, 2019. They were married for 35 years. In that 35 years, they loved to camp and do special projects for people who needed help in other states. They were also involved in several camping clubs and they were even king and queen of Michigan for all the camping clubs.
She loved doing crafts with all the crafty ladies at Northgate Bible Church in Fort Gratiot, where she was a member for several years. They would crochet hats for babies in Guatemala, and make hats and scarves for the homeless, lap robes and prayer shawls. Kay volunteered at the rescue mission in Port Huron. She was a very giving person.
Kay is survived by her sons James (Robin) Kirby, of Owosso, Rodney Kirby, of Kimball, Thomas Mitchell, of Port Huron, Brian (Misty) Newman, of Newton, Kansas, Franklin Newman III, and Jay Newman, both of Chesterfield, and Larry (Janice) Black and Steve (Gail) Black, both of Bracebridge, Ontario; daughters Ronda (Steve) Parker, of Kimball, Dawn (Larry) Lorenzi, of Northglenn, Colorado, Cynthia Newman, of Alto, Becky (Tony) Sutton, of Roscommon, and Amy Paradine, of Lake; 29 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Franklin M. Newman Jr.; father William Joseph Doherty; mother Helen A. Black; stepfather Harold Black; daughter Helen Jo Kirby; grandson PVTE2 Cameron J. Kirby; and brothers Leon and James Doherty.
Visiting hours will be from noon until time of service.
Memorial services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Community Baptist Church, 1620 Wadhams Road in Kimball. The Rev. James Jones will officiate.
A private burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial tributes can be made to the Breast Cancer Society.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit jowettfuneraldirectors.com.
