Age 88, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Ashley Care Center.
Frank was born April 10, 1932, in Bannister, to Frank and Mary Kral. Frank was the oldest of four children. Frank attended Bannister schools until the eighth grade. After school, Frank worked on his family farm, farming until he started working for General Motors in 1964 in Lansing.
Frank married Jane Andres June 14, 1969, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove. Frank and Jane bought a home in Bannister, and attended St. Cyril, where they were both parishioners for many years. The Kral family was a part of building the first Bannister Catholic church.
Frank loved spending time hunting, fishing, and having a cold beer with his friends at the Bannister bar. He always tried to crack a joke or make you laugh. He was a dedicated Catholic and was involved in the Knights of Columbus at St. Cyril. He was a member of the ZCBJ Lodge of Bannister.
Frank is survived by his wife Jane; siblings MaryAnn Delaney, Joanne (Larry) Scollon and Rosemary (Rick) DeSantis; and nieces and nephews Suzanne (Ty) Krauss, MaryLynn Scollon, Larry (Jill) Scollon, Holly Scollon, Rachel (Peter) DeSantis, Randi (Brian) DeSantis and Renae (Sonny) DeSantis.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary Kral, brother-in-law Max Delaney, and his niece Rebecca Scollon-Butts.
A small private family gathering will be held at St. Cyril Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send stories and memories in card form to Jane Kral. Any financial contributions can be made to St Cyril’s Catholic Church in Frank’s name. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
