LeRoy Milo Wing

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by what he considered to be his life’s greatest blessing — the incredible family he created alongside his wife Sandy, to whom he was married for 59 years.

LeRoy, or “Lee,” was born to Josephine (Kirby) and Milo Wing on July 10, 1943. Growing up, Lee enjoyed life lessons learned and time spent with his four older siblings: twin brothers Floyd and Lloyd, and sisters Carol and Mary.

