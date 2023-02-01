LeRoy Milo Wing

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by what he considered to be his life’s greatest blessing — the incredible family he created alongside his wife Sandy, to whom he was married for 59 years.
LeRoy, or “Lee,” was born to Josephine (Kirby) and Milo Wing on July 10, 1943. Growing up, Lee enjoyed life lessons learned and time spent with his four older siblings: twin brothers Floyd and Lloyd, and sisters Carol and Mary.
Effortlessly charming, and able to turn a stranger into a friend within seconds, Lee served his Owosso High School class of 1961 as president, and enjoyed planning reunions and spending time with classmates throughout his life. In school, he also loved “running around” with lifelong friends, Art and Irene Hodge. It was through these lifelong friends that Lee met Sandy, and the two married on Nov. 23, 1963. In short work, Lee and Sandy built their family, welcoming Brian in 1964, Cami in 1967 and Staci in 1969.
Lee worked for Buick for 38 years, and was an instrumental part of the worker’s union that fought for the rights of laborers throughout the 70s and 80s. A testament to his love for the automobile, Lee also competed at Owosso Speedway with the numbers 52, 17 and 22 from the age of 17 to 42. He not only loved driving and fixing cars, but could often be found in the driveway spending hours polishing, waxing and detailing his fleet of vehicles.
After his son, Brian, accidentally started a field fire in the early 70s, Lee made his lifelong dream of becoming a volunteer fireman a reality, serving as captain of the Owosso Township Fire Department for 24 years. Brian joined him shortly after, and together, the duo were the first father/son team to serve the township.
Throughout the years, Lee and Sandy enjoyed dancing at Club 21, going on cruises and traveling the world with their friends Larry and Sally Gotham. Lee was thrilled to become a grandfather, and instantly became a second father to all four of his grandchildren.
He enthusiastically spent his retirement attending every single one of their sporting events, academic ceremonies, band concerts, dance recitals and drama performances, and could often be heard bragging about the four of them to anyone who would listen. All four grandchildren would tell you that he was their hero.
Those who knew Lee enjoyed his tell-it-like-it-is demeanor, his ability to weave stories and his feisty, but equally welcoming spirit.
There is a Pericles quote that says, “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.” Lee’s legacy is the thread that will hold his loved ones together for the rest of their lives.
Lee is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Sandy; children Brian Wing, Staci Wing and Cami Leland; grandchildren Paige (Alex) Stilwill, Tyler Wing, Wyatt Leland and Sydney Wing; brother Floyd (Lydia) Wing; sister Mary (Bill) Ware; sisters-in-law Janet (Lester) Collier and Sharon Wing; brothers-in-law Gary (Diana) Crawford and Bill (Holly) Crawford; and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Milo Wing, mother Josephine (Wing) Gerard, stepfather Victor Gerard, sister Carol Hauri, brother Lloyd Wing and son-in-law Christopher Leland.
Lee’s loved ones are invited to join his family in celebrating his wonderful life.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a firemen’s memorial at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso Township Fire Department or to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.