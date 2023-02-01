Victor H. Johnson

Age 76, of Durand, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held and he will be laid to rest next to his wife Martha at Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Victor, a lifelong resident of Durand, was born Feb. 15, 1946, to Harold and Thelma (Steele) Johnson. Following graduation from Durand High School, he married the love of his life, Martha Jean McNinch, on Feb. 6, 1965, in Durand, celebrating more than 38 years together until her passing on Jan. 28, 2004. Vic loved to bowl, dance and camp with his wife and he always found plenty of time to hunt and fish with his family. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Victor is survived by his children, Marty (Pat) Johnson and John (Margie) Johnson; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his faithful dog Dixie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Martha, their daughter, Vicki (Johnson) Jones, one brother and four sisters.
Memorials in his name may be directed to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
