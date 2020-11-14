Age 71, of Elsie, passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., with Mary Firdawsi officiating. Burial will take follow at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m., with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Edward was born in St. Johns on March 28, 1949, the son of William Henry and Bernice Virginia (Daley) Knight. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1967. Ed was the only grandson of E.E. Knight and farmed the Knight family farm. On October 18, 1990, Edward married Teresita A. Sordilla in the Philippines. They just recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Ed loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the family cabin in Iron Mountain/Florence, Wisconsin. He was an avid reader and constantly had a book nearby. He enjoyed taking care of animals. Ed traveled a lot overseas and was a master gardener at the Baha’i House of Worship in Chicago for several years.
Edward is survived by his wife Teresita; son L.J. Knight; and sisters Carol and Lissa. Edward was preceded in death by his parents William and Bernice Knight.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
