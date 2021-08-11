Wanda Joyce Lepior- Beehler

Age 92, of Roscommon, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Wanda was the second daughter born to Benjamin and Edna (Davis) Sharp on April 2, 1929, in Flint.
Wanda married Willard (Bill) Lepior June 21, 1952. They lived in the Durand-Vernon area for many years before moving to Alma and eventually to Higgins Lake. Bill passed away in 1990. On June 2, 2001, she married Thomas Beehler of Owosso.
Wanda was very active in her church, First Congregational Church of Durand, for many years. She taught Sunday school while her three children were young and was also a Girl Scout leader. She sang in the church choir and served on many church boards and committees through the years. She was instrumental in establishing the beef dinner fundraiser for the church, which ran for many years. Through her efforts and those of Betty Murray, the fundraiser was able to pay off the mortgage on their parsonage and put on a new roof.
Wanda worked at the Durand hospital as a candy striper when she was in high school. She volunteered at the Durand depot during World War II, serving sandwiches to the servicemen who were taking connecting trains to various basic training camps. As an adult, she worked at A.G. Redmond in Owosso, the Owosso Savings Bank, Universal Electric in Owosso, Armour Fertilizer plant in Owosso, Strawsine Manufacturing in Corunna, and Gratiot County Hospital in Alma as a lab technician and receptionist. She retired from Johnson Controls in Owosso in 1992.
After moving permanently to Roscommon in 2005, she became a member of the First Congregational Church of Roscommon and was actively involved in the women’s groups. Wanda was also very active in the Roscommon Area Council on Aging and was chairman of their planning committee, as well as head of their cookie bake sale at Christmas. She loved to play cards of any kind, but especially she liked playing euchre, pinochle and cribbage. She also loved to play Bingo at the senior center and often hosted card parties at her home. She made many friends wherever she went. After learning a few simple cookie decorating techniques, Wanda would make several dozen decorated cookies for the senior center’s bake sale each year. She also won several prizes for her apple pies. She delighted in making chocolate candies for her friends at the center and her family at Christmas, going through at least 10 pounds of chocolate each year.
Wanda was an avid seamstress. She learned to make men’s suits and slacks as well as clothing for herself and her children. She loved making Halloween costumes, too, and they often won first place at her children’s parties. Most recently she learned to quilt and made numerous table runners, placemats and tote bags. In fact, she was working on a wedding gift for one of her great-grandchildren just two days before succumbing to her second stroke since January.
It is through a mother’s love we learn just how much we are loved by our Heavenly Father. As a devoted and loving mother, Wanda demonstrated how much she loved not only her children, but her Savior. She loved her family unconditionally and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children Becky (Jack) Ridpath, of Roscommon, Diane Lepior, of Fowlerville, and Willard (Bill) (Kris Cottenham) Lepior, of Royse City, Texas; grandchildren Cindy (Devin Deisig) Herrick, Jackie (Jamie) Pratt, both of Roscommon, Amy (Joshua) Park, of Riverbank, California, and Benjamin Lepior, of Royse City, Texas; great-grandchildren Ashley Pratt (Galen Kinney), Justin Pratt (Aaliyah Olger) Alisha Pratt, Jace Pratt, James Herrick, Malakai Park, and William Lepior; and great-great-granddaughter Korissa Kinney; stepdaughters Debbie Beehler, of Owosso, Joni Mars, of Owosso, and Molly (David) Smith, of Omaha, Nebraska; stepgrandchildren Amanda (Travis) Keating, Derek Smith, Bailey Jenkinson, and Morgan and Blake Mars; and stepgreat-grandchildren Cameron, Paige and Logan Bigelow, Jaeden and Easton Mars, and Kaia and Cain Mars.
She was predeceased by parents Ben and Edna Sharp; sister Kathryn (Kay) Seward; husbands Bill Lepior (1990) and Tom Beehler (2002); and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the First Congregational Church of Roscommon. The family would like to sincerely thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful assistance they gave Wanda while she was under their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to either First Congregational Church of Roscommon, or First Congregational Church of Bancroft C.E. Department.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ramsay Group of Pinconning.
