Terry Truman Cleveland

Age 73, of Bancroft, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel.
The celebration of life will begin at 6 p.m. at Woodys Tavern in Bancroft.
Terry was born on Feb. 5, 1949 in Cadillac, to the late Truman Dean and June (Barhitte) Cleveland. He graduated from Beecher High School in the class of 1967, and spent his life as a well respected heavy equipment operator. Terry married the late Carla Keehn, after her passing, he married Tina Marie Poehlman. After Terry retired from the Operators Union, he bought the Bancroft Tavern and ran that for 12 years before selling it. He still enjoyed “tea time” down there at noon most days. Terry was a family man, he enjoyed supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events, and he liked to visit with friends at Woodys. He enjoyed a good book, working in his barn, tending to his garden and a cold beer.
Terry is survived by his wife Tina; sons Jason (Stephanie) Cleveland and Eric (Lisa) Cleveland; daughters Jennifer (KC) Garske, Melanie Poehlman and Jami Poehlman; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Sheri Jo Cleveland, Candice Cleveland, Randy (Christy) Cleveland and Rick (Denise) Cleveland; and step-mother Adrienne.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Carla and his parents, June and Truman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Cleveland family for future designation.
Condolences, pictures and memories can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
