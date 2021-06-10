William E. ‘Bill’ Davis

Age 84, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Harrison Bay Assisted Living Facility in Mound, Minnesota.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bill was born June 20, 1935, in Brown City, the son of Carl and Recil (Clapsaddle) Davis.
He graduated from Owosso High School, earned a degree in mechanical drafting from Indiana Tech and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Bill was a member of the American Legion and Owosso VFW. He enjoyed classic cars, Michigan State University athletics and high school sports, especially when his grandchildren were playing.
Bill married Mieko Kajiura in Tokyo Feb. 2, 1963.
Bill spent his working years as a police officer until opening Itchi-Bon Donuts in 1969. His entrepreneurial spirit then brought him to open two more locations, the Towne Square Mall and Brass Lamp restaurant in downtown Owosso, the Korner Pub, Mr. D’s West, a used car lot and a roofing company.
Bill is survived by his daughters Sheila (Mike) Seats of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Brenda Geoghegan, of Dewitt, and Cindy Dewald of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandchildren Megan and Andy Seats, Robert and Patrick Geoghegan, and Erica and Amaya Dewald; sister Candy (Bob) Anderson, of Tawas; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Mieko of 58 years, his parents, sister Carolyn Francis and brother Duane (Sandy) Davis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso Sports Boosters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
