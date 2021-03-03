Esther Mae West

Age 96, of Owosso, went home to be with her Lord and her husband Garnett Monday, March 1, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. Private family funeral services will take place, with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
Esther was born Jan. 22, 1925, to William and Snowden (Shank) Duzenbury. She grew up in Laingsburg, where her grandfather owned a livery stable and her father was a house painter. She did her homework by the light of a kerosene lantern. One highlight of her school years, she remembered in seventh grade her mother was able to get a ride to Corunna Social Services where she was able to get two new dresses — same style, different shades of pink — for Esther to wear to school.
In 1941, Esther went to the Jack Kelley Tent Show in Laingsburg with a friend who brought Garnett West, her future husband. They fell in love and were married Jan. 1, 1942. They went to live on his farm where they farmed with horses and a mule until Garnett and his brother bought a tractor that they shared. The house had electricity, but no indoor plumbing until the early 1950s. Esther raised chickens and sold eggs for many years.
Together, Esther and Garnett raised five daughters and waited until the girls were married to get their sons: Mary Lou (Robb) Maynard, Janet (Dick) Demerly, Ann (Jim) Norder, Lila (Mike) Reed and Elaine (Mark Briggs) Huber. They also had 17 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
When Esther was 90 years old, she was awarded an honorary high school diploma from Laingsburg since she never finished high school because she got married her senior year.
Esther served on the school board of the German No. 5 Country School, belonged to the extension group, worked at Christian’s store, was a lifelong member of Farm Bureau, a Respite volunteer and very active member of Grace Bible Church. She loved spending time with her family.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband Garnett, of 59 years; son-in-law Neal Huber; grandchildren David Reed and Lynette Demerly; and great-granddaughter Grace Demerly.
In her 96 years, Esther saw the beginning of the automobile, electric lights, the telephone, indoor plumbing, spaceflight and the internet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions given in Esther’s name are suggested to Grace Bible Church or Respite. Online condolences may be sent her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
