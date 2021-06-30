Jaymie Leroy Crites

Age 49, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A celebration of Jaymie’s life will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, at New Creation Church in Owosso with the Rev. Brian Keesler officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Jaymie was born May 19, 1972, in Owosso, the son of Leroy and Patricia (Banks) Crites and graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1990.
He was a founding member of New Creation Church, where he was the head deacon, head usher, ran the entire Ministry of Helps team and worked as part of the building and maintenance team. Above all, he was Pastor Brian’s faithful armor bearer. Jaymie loved going for walks, especially to the farmers market while drinking his favorite Foster’s Coffee. He enjoyed all board games, specifically playing chess with his son Christian.
He was employed with Crites Painting for the past 31 years.
Jaymie is survived by his son Christian Crites; his parents; siblings Jodie Crites, Trish (Tim) Hill, Terri Crites and Patrick Crites; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends, along with his church family.
Jaymie was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to New Creation Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.