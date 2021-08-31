Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 650 W. South St. in Owosso. The Rev. Donald Fields will officiate and burial will follow in Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
The Smith family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Erwin was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Grand Rapids, to Fred and Olivia (Backus) Smith. After high school, he served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and, on July 5, 1952, he married Sarah Louise Larkin. Together they raised five children.
Erwin graduated from Davenport College with a degree in accounting; he spent most of his working career at General Motors. He was very proud of the fact that he grew up on a farm, he loved to tend to his garden and spend time outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and going out to eat, especially for breakfast.
Erwin is survived by his children Sharon (Randy) Jensen, of Owosso, Christine Allen, of Henderson, and Stephen (Karen) Smith, of St. Augustine, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth (Lois) Smith; sisters Lorna (Richard) Holbrook and Lorraine Pratt; and son in-law Dwayne Nixon.
He was predeceased by his wife Sarah in 2009, son John, in 2013, daughter Karen Nixon, in 2019, and his brother Leslie Smith.
Memorial contributions in Erwin’s name are suggested to the Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
