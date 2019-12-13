Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Edington officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Steven was the son of Walter and Joan (Buehler) Smith, born in Owosso Oct. 31, 1958.
Steven attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and was employed with General Motors for 30 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, bicycling and time at the cabin “up north” with family.
Steven is survived by his brothers Mike (Janice) Smith, Dave (Dawn) Smith and Daniel (Patti) Smith; sister Susan Smith MacKenzie; brother-in-law Robert MacKenzie; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
