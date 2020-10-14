A lifelong resident of Morrice, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, of complications due to cancer.
He was born Aug. 13, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Metro) Nanasy, both of whom immigrated from Austria-Hungary, eventually settling in Morrice.
He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served three years in Germany as a tank mechanic for the “Hell On Wheels” division.
Upon returning from the service he was employed as a lineman for Shiawassee Bell. As Bell transitioned into TDS, Joe took on the role of supervisor.
Joe was a generous and hard-working family man, using his retirement to assist numerous family members with home repairs.
He enjoyed gardening, traveling with his wife Leona in their motor home and watching the Detroit Tigers and college sports.
An open casket ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the West Haven Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at his home. The casket will be open at 2 p.m. for viewing, weather permitting.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for assistance with funeral expenses.
