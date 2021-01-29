Age 63, of Byron, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St. A live stream of the service may be viewed on Paul’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. Brad Foster will officiate. Burial will take place at Sanford Cemetery in Cohoctah Township.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Those who wish to may make contributions to a charity of their choice.
Paul was born July 5, 1957, in Durand, the son of Oscar and Rose (Anible) Stickler. He was residing, in Byron and had also lived in Owosso.
Surviving are his sisters Louise Richardson of Howell and Alice Willard of Orlando,Florida; brother David Stickler of Byron; sisters-in-law Frances Stickler of Vernon and Donna Perry of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Raymond, Albert and Richard Stickler; brothers-in-law Charles Richardson and Billy Willard; and sister-in-law Dorthea Stickler.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.