Age 53, of Corunna, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place.
Robert was born June 27, 1968, in Owosso, the son of Steven Chauncey and Beth K. (Shreve) Brown. He attended Owosso High School and went on to marry Diane Brown July 9, 2005. Together they made Corunna their home and raised their family.
Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren, riding bikes, listening to country music, Facebooking, driving his car, collecting anything to do with eagles and wearing his leather jacket.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Diane; children Christopher Lee (Nicole) Brown, KC Brown, Robert Lee Brown Jr. and Amanda Farrington; stepdaughter Shauna Marie Fyan; grandchildren Nicole Brooklyn and Amria, Degon, Jason, and Ne’veyah Lynn; mother Beth K. Brown-Adams; siblings Crystal (Arthur) Jaskowiak and Steve Brown; nieces and nephews Adam, Barbara, Steven Brown-Simpson, Ashely Brown-Simpson, Tommy Street, Alan Jaskowiak, and Trisha Jaskowiak; aunts and uncles Bob (Marcia) Brown and Earl (Beth) Brown; and many extended family members.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Steven Brown.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be made at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
