Robert ‘Bob’ Weigold

Age 94, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
He was born on July 11, 1928, to Paul and Neva (Ballard) Weigold in a 1925 Jewett automobile near Oakley on the way to the hospital in Owosso.
Bob grew up in the greenhouse business. The Chesaning Floral Company, co-founded by his father in 1920, became Weigold Floral Company, Inc. and was moved to Brady Road (M-57) in 1950. He was the valedictorian of the Chesaning High School class of 1945, participated in many sports, attended Michigan State University, and in 1951, joined the U.S. Army Amphibious Landing Craft Regiment stationed in Puget Sound, Washington.
Bob married Joyce (Savage), of Burt on June 30, 1956, and had three children. After the tragic passing of both of their spouses, Bob married Marion (Lycka) Pirochta on Nov. 21, 1970. Their six children are Lisa (Rocky) Rokosky of Custer, Steve (Sue) Weigold of Chesaning, Linda (Bill) Young of Chesaning, Lorraine (Larry) DeHues of Chesaning, Cindy (Steve) Tikkanen of Chesaning and the late Tammy (Terry) Bennett of Port Huron.
He worked for 60 years as grower/owner of Weigold Floral, taking care of the growing and wholesale portions of the operation while Marion oversaw the retail floral shop. Bob and Marion retired and closed the business in 2000, allowing them to travel.
Bob was very active in the community. He was president of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce in 1954, a Rotarian, a member of the Twin Brooks Golf Course Board of Trustees and the Chesaning Showboat committee, serving as chairman in 1972. He was president of the Michigan State Floral Association in 1982 and a past board member and honorary trustee of Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for over 20 years.
His love of sports continued throughout his life. He volunteered for years as Chesaning High School’s football statistician and track timer. Together, he and Marion were on bowling and golf leagues. He looked forward to duck hunting with friends and loved to fish, which took him on several exciting trips to Alaska and Canada. His later years were filled with visits from family and friends, either in person or by keeping up through his Facebook page. He enjoyed playing cards, bingo, riding on his golf cart and his favorite, working on jigsaw puzzles.
Truly loved by all who knew him, he is survived by five children; grandchildren Matt (Missy) Oomen, Daniel Oomen, Sara (Matt) Reynolds, Catherine Young, Ryan DeHues, Mike (Selda) Tikkanen, Patrick (fiancé Leah) Tikkanen, Kyle (Lauren) Bennett, Chelsie (Brendan) Squires and Brittany (Mike) Tester; 17 great-grandchildren; uncle Mike (Lorna) McCormick; and numerous Weigold, Savage, Lycka and Pirochta brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Savage) Weigold, brother James Weigold, daughter Tammy (Pirochta) Bennett, grandson Nic Weigold and many special brothers and sisters-in-law.
A funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Misiuk Funeral Home of Chesaning with Ronald Wilson officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home, and again from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
It is difficult for a florist family to suggest “in lieu of flowers.” That said, it is certainly not necessary, but please think of this as an encouragement to practice supporting your local florist. Weigold flower arrangements brought such beauty, joy and comfort to area families for 80 years. It was an honor and a ministry from the heart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chesaning High School athletic department.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
