Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A private graveside service will take place at Laingsburg Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Joyce was the daughter of Phillip Coe and Mattie (Jenkins) Coe, and was born in Owosso Jan. 4, 1942. She was one of five children.
She lived in Oakley with her family and made lifelong friends, and graduated from Chesaning High School.
Meeting her husband Larry Bush, they married Feb. 3, 1967, at St. Michael in Oakley. They together have a daughter Rene, and moved to the outskirts of Owosso where they raised their family.
Joyce retired from the American Legion Post 248 in Laingsburg where she managed the bar, and was known to drink a few and scratch off lottery tickets.
She looked forward to her time with the family to visit, to get-together and to cook the good ol’ family-style dinner — or to just pick up a good mystery or thriller book.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Rene Toth; grandsons Brett Toth and Nicholas (Alecia) Toth; great-granddaughter Paisleigh; sister and brothers Fran Doty, Bill (Karen) Coe, Ron (Debbie) Coe, and Patrick Coe; and many nieces, nephews, and loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, son in-law Jerry Toth, grandson Larry D. Toth and her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
