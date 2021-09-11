Robert C. Buck

Age 87, of Swartz Creek, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at his home.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Robert Charles Buck was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Durand, a son of Charles and Helen (Jewell) Buck. After graduating from Durand High School in 1952, he went to work as a signal maintainers’ assistant for Grand Trunk Railroad at the age of 18. On June 22, 1957, he married the love of his life, Lillian Caverson. In 1995, Robert retired from Grand Trunk Railroad as a signal foreman after 43 years of service. In 2002, he was named Railroad Person of the Year.
Robert was an avid bowler and golfer and played in multiple leagues every year — even making a hole-in-one. He enjoyed hunting and loved to play cards, especially euchre. He also loved going to the Durand Eagles every morning to have a cup of coffee with all of his friends. He was a long time member of Duffield Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for many years. He was a proud and loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. His loving nature and his sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robert is survived by his daughter Leslie (Mark) Karhoff; grandchildren Jacob (Rachel) Karhoff, Rachael (Anthony Ghanem) Karhoff and Travis (Sacha) Karhoff; great-grandchildren Olivia Joy and Judah Robert; brother James Buck Sr.; and sisters Barbara Boeff and Bonnie Sleeper.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian Buck in 2014.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name are suggested to the Duffield Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
