Age 32, of Brownstown, passed away Oct. 26, 2018, following a 15-month battle with cancer.
Scott was born Dec. 31, 1985, in Lansing, son of Randy and Marsha Judd. Scott attended Mason Public Schools and went on to Michigan State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering.
After graduation from MSU, Scott moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, taking a job with Lockheed-Martin working in the area of civil defense. Scott worked there from June 2008 to December 2016.
In January 2017, Scott returned to Michigan and began working at ControlTec in Allen Park as an IT system administrator.
Scott fully embraced life even throughout his battle with cancer.
He was an avid reader and dreamed of having his own personal library.
He was a huge fan of MSU Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. He also enjoyed playing computer games and board games with family, friends and co-workers.
Scott loved traveling throughout the U.S. as well as Germany and Italy, making multiple trips to visit historical sights.
Scott is survived by his parents Randy and Marsha Judd; sister Lesley Judd; grandparents Herbert Judd, and Leslie and Dorothy Warren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Joan Judd.
Scott was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at First United Methodist Church of Eaton Rapids. The Rev. Marty Debow will officiate. Services will be followed by a luncheon.
Memorial donations may be made to Mason High School Scholarship Fund in Scott’s memory.
