Age 35, of Oakley, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, doing what he loved the most, riding his motorcycle.
Per Devon’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Devon was born Feb. 11, 1986, to Angelia Joseph and William Ellis. Devon was the proud father of four sons, William, Charles, Lukas and Christopher, and loving husband to Leslie (Cockrum) Ellis since Oct. 18, 2019.
Devon was a dedicated employee for Stine Turf and Snow in Durand. He loved riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and music. Devon was a hard worker with a big heart. He was known for going over and above for everyone he loved — including after death donating to the gift of life. More than anything in the world, he loved his kids and family.
Devon is survived by his wife, Leslie Ellis; sons William, Charles, Lukas and Christopher; parents Angie and Tony, and Bill and Mark; sisters Autumn and Miranda (Mark); grandparents Linda and Tom Pais; three nieces; two nephews; and many good friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Patricia Preetz and grandfather Ken Joseph.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. There is a gofundme page where contributions can be made: support for Leslie and Christopher.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
