Lucille Plashek

Age 100, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Encinitas, California.
Lucille was born in Bancroft, the daughter of Ralph and Bernice (Fuller) Havens. She attended the Newburg School and Durand High School, residing most of her life in Bancroft and Durand.
Lucille met Bill Plashek at age 8. Her summers were spent swimming in the Shiawassee River at Newburg with Bill and his brother Al. The three remained close throughout their lives. She married Bill in Corunna Nov. 11, 1941. Lucille worked most of her life as an office manager for Glaser’s Lumber Yard in Durand and Vernon; also preparing taxes for many in the area.
Lucille and Bill took up golf in their 30s and enjoyed golfing all over Michigan, as well as San Diego, California. She was thrilled with her first and only hole-in-one at Chippewa Golf Course when she was 71. She also loved sewing, playing cards with friends and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include daughter Jeanne of Encinitas, California; daughter-in-law Sharon of Durand; five grandchildren Scott and Samantha of San Diego and Michele, Kristine and Don (Katie) all of Durand; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
Lucille was predeceased by husband Bill, son Bill, sisters Aura Lee and Jean, a baby daughter, grandson Jeff and many friends.
No services are planned. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Bill in Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
