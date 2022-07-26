Debra Lee Price

Age 47, of Durand, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Sparrow in Lansing.
Age 47, of Durand, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Sparrow in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, burial will take place in Rose Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Debra was born in Owosso, on April 21, 1975, to the late David Leland and Judy Lee (Corwin) Bristley. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1993 and spent her life as a home health aide and CNA. On June 9, 1997, she married Floyd Richard Price at the Morrice United Methodist Church, and together they raised two boys, Gage and John. Debra was the cook of the family. She was known for trying new recipes and experimenting with food. She loved any time that she could spend with her family and friends.
Debra is survived by her husband of 25 years Floyd; their sons John (Cassie) Price and Gage Price; grandchildren Siren, Gianna and Paul; siblings Susan (Rodney) Adair and John (Laura) Bristley; and many other people who touched her life.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents and her infant daughter, Megan.
Memorial contributions in Debra’s name can be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or the Diabetes Foundation.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
