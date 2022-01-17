Age 83, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, made her way into Heaven and the arms of her Heavenly Father and to be reunited with her loved ones on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Funeral services for Gail will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, with the Rev. Don Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Gail was born May 15, 1938, in Flint, the daughter of Albert N. Steele and Arlene D. (Miracle) Steele. She graduated from Flint Central with the class of 1956.
Gail was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Owosso and was very active with Sunday school and the ladies guild and other church activities. When she wasn’t at the church you could find Gail with her friends at the Shiawassee Council on Aging.
She married James Near Oct. 6, 1984, in Marshall; he predeceased her April 26, 2020.
Gail worked many years as an office manager for A & C Carriers, in real estate for Dossett Realty in Flint and Owosso, and also in her earlier years she worked in production for General Motors with Ma Bell. She also did a lot of networking with World Gift and Parklane Jewelry.
Gail is survived by her children Vicki L. (Chris) Spring, Rick Borowiak, Mark Borowiak and Wendy Near; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Jerry) Woody; brother Gary (Dawn) Steele; and several nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband James Allen Near; sons Tim and Kevin Borowiak; Walter C. Bell, her second dad; and Cathy Near.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.