Age 80, of Owosso, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Saturday, July 17, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
There will be viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Anita was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Owosso, the daughter of Julius and Marie (Zwolensky) Horvath.
She graduated from St. Paul High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Anita enjoyed reading and especially loved spending time with family and friends. Her family was the light of her life and she never missed an opportunity to celebrate with them.
She married Frederick Thomas Brown at St. Joseph Catholic Church Aug. 22, 1959. Tom was the love of her life and her cherished companion.
Anita is survived by her husband (F. Thomas); children Mark Brown, Tina Ellis (Martin), Julie Brown (Dean Johnson) and Jeff Brown; granddaughters Dr. Morgan Ellis (Dr. Iain Decker) and Sarah Brown; siblings Virginia Philips, Phillip Horvath, Ronnie Horvath and Mary Hass; and other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to Anita’s favorite charity, The Saint Jude Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
