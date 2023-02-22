Sharon Kay Darling

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Medilodge, East Lansing.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairfield Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.
Sharon was born in Owosso, on July 15, 1939, the daughter of Charles Franklin and Helen Margaret (Ruess) Smith. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1957. She has lived all of her life in Shiawassee County. On May 7, 1966, Sharon married Lary Dee Darling at the Corunna United Methodist Church. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage.
Sharon was a farmer’s wife. She loved working outdoors and spending time in her garden. She was a great cook and baker. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading and watching the birds. Most of all, Sharon loved her family and being together with them.
She is survived by her husband, Lary, son, Shawn (Amy) Darling, their daughter, Claire of Bath and brothers, Robert (Jane) Smith and Barry (Kathleen) Smith. She is also survived by sister-in-law Karen (Arthur) Kelley; brothers-in-law Gary Darling, Bary (Lorelei) Darling and Leigh “Pete” (Carol) Darling; aunt Izola Ruess; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Evelyn Darling.
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice (2260 E. Saginaw St., Suite A, East Lansing, MI 48823) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor (1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.)
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes—Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
