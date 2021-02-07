Age 75, of Durand, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice. Monsignor George C. Michalek will celebrate, with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery in Morrice.
The Toma family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel, from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 7. The rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Steve was born in Trenton Sept. 4, 1945, to Joseph and Margaret (Bogoly) Toma. He graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1964, and spent his career working at General Motors, retiring after 37 years.
Steve was an avid University of Michigan fan. He enjoyed testing his luck on Lotto tickets, and his once-a-month trip to Soaring Eagle Casino. Steve was a member of the Durand Eagles and St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice.
Steve is survived by his sister Leona Pavlica, nephew and caregiver Frank (Bobbie) Toma, godson Ryan Pavlica, also many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Anna Pavlica, Louis Toma, Mary Shanayda and Margaret Hopp.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to his great-niece and caregiver, Leslie Birchmeier, and the staff of Memorial Healthcare’s Hospice, and Home Joy of Corunna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to the Corunna FFA Alumni, and that you wear a mask.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.
