Maxine Sue (Walter) SpringsDec. 28, 1937 - Jan. 30, 2022

Maxine was born in McCutchenville, Ohio, the daughter of Austin and Iva (Helms) Walter.
On June 18, 1960, she married Roy Marion Springs and resided mainly in Corunna. Maxine worked as a telephone operator, a secretary at the Corunna schools and retired from Community Mental Health. She was known for bringing her honesty, humor and spunk everywhere she went. She treasured spending time with her family, loved traveling, adventure and enjoyed crafting. After a short hospital stay and a few days at home on hospice care, Maxine passed away at home at age 84, surrounded by her loving family. Her body was tired and she was ready to leave her earthly life and looking forward to the adventures in heaven.
She is survived by her daughter Joyce (Gary) Pabst; granddaughters Jacquelyn (Justin) Jacobs, Staci (Adam) Pletcher and Jessica (John) McGraw; and sweet little great-grandsons Levi and Dillon McGraw.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roy Marion Springs, parents and brother Jerry Walter.
There are no plans for a formal gathering.
If you wish to give a gift in her memory, it can be sent to the Durand United Methodist Church, 10016 E Newburg Road in, Durand, or Memorial Hospital Hospice, 1975 W. M-21, Suite 102 in Owosso.
