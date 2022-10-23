Scott Edward Sheedlo

Age 52, of Owosso passed away suddenly Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Scott was born Dec. 8, 1969, in Owosso, the son of Monte and Colleen Sheedlo. He was preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Sheedlo. He is survived by his father, Monte Sheedlo; wife of 26 years, Elaine (Smith) Sheedlo; his children Clarice Sheedlo and Ella Sheedlo; and his sister Stephanie Sheedlo-Swinyer (Jeff Swinyer); his niece Madeline Swinyer and his nephew Parker Swinyer.
The greatest joy of Scott’s life was his wife and his family. He touched so many with his kindness and caring soul. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He valued family and friendship above all else. He lived life to the fullest and was always ready to share kind, positive words.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1988. He served as the president of the band. He then went on to graduate from Michigan State University with a bachelor of arts degree in English in 1992 and a masters in Curriculum and Instruction in 1999. He also played trombone in the Spartan Marching Band.
Scott was an adjunct professor at Baker College of Owosso. Prior, he taught for the Hail and Ovid-Elsie Public Schools. He
also coached cross-country and track and field.
He was a member of the St. Paul Church of the Catholic Community of Owosso. He was very active in the St. Paul adult church choir. He was an avid runner and disc golfer. Music was a life-long source of joy in his life; he especially loved playing jazz on his trombone.
A special thank you to all of his dear friends and neighbors for their constant love and support throughout his life.
Memorial contributions are suggested for:
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.25, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct 24.
