Scott Edward Sheedlo

Age 52, of Owosso passed away suddenly Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Scott was born Dec. 8, 1969, in Owosso, the son of Monte and Colleen Sheedlo. He was preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Sheedlo. He is survived by his father, Monte Sheedlo; wife of 26 years, Elaine (Smith) Sheedlo; his children Clarice Sheedlo and Ella Sheedlo; and his sister Stephanie Sheedlo-Swinyer (Jeff Swinyer); his niece Madeline Swinyer and his nephew Parker Swinyer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.