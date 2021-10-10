Robert 'Bob' Depew

Age 81, of Perry, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St., Perry. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate. Interment will take place immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery in Perry.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Bob was born Sept. 7, 1940, to Weldon “Chuck” and Evelyn M. (Lewis) Depew in Owosso. He attended Perry Public Schools through his sophomore year and graduated from Marshall High School in June 1958. Bob married the love of his life, Sonya C. Cowell on Sept. 10, 1960, in Perry. Bob worked for Oldsmobile as a lineman and later as a millwright, retiring after 40 years of service. Bob enjoyed cheering on the Detroit Lions, bowling, and loved spending time with family and friends. Everyone loved him for his quick wit, his laughter, and the love he shared with those around him.
He is survived by his loving wife and the lady who put the twinkle in his eye Sonya Depew; his children Robert W.W. (Kim) Depew and Lynnette M. (Chris) Forman; his grandsons Gregory C. Forman, R. Damon (Katrice) Depew, Garyt C. Forman, William W. (Whitley) Depew and Jordan W. Depew; his sisters Madeline (Dick) Barker and Shirley (Duane) Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society at shspets.org or to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.