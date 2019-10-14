Steve passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home at Higgins Lake.
He was born March 30, 1957, in Durand, the first child of Leroy and Shirley (MacAuley) Jarrad.
Steve “Red” was a 1976 graduate of Swartz Creek High School and also attended the University of Michigan.
Steve and Jan (Rumisek) Jarrad were united in marriage April 30, 1993, in Corunna and enjoyed 26 years of marriage.
Red was a proud, longtime member of UAW Local 659 and was employed by General Motors Flint Metal Fab for almost 31 years. He held many leadership positions within his local and worked as a crane operator.
Red was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 851, also holding many leadership positions and making lifelong friends. He enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying boating, hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, and adored his home at Higgins Lake.
He had a special love for his many fun-loving cousins, his Labradors, Mitch and Goose, and his beloved cat, Dexter. His grandkids, daughters and his wife were whom he loved most. Steve and Jan were members of the Easton Church of Christ.
He will be welcomed home by his Savior, Jesus and his first love, Katie (Coursen) Jarrad, his parents, Leroy and Shirley Jarrad, and his little brother, Fred Jarrad.
He is survived by his wife Janis Marie (Rumisek) Jarrad; daughters Courtney Jarrad (Jim Molaski), Christine Edson (Henry Payne), Rachel (Scott) Martineau and Sarah Samson; grandchildren Kaytlin Fletcher, Hailey (Clay) Cashen, Kyle Fletcher, Makenzie Edson, Bradley Fletcher, Kaleb Edson, Austin Payne, Jakob Edson, Lilly Martineau, Kennedy Edson, Miah Martineau, Marcus Ward and Carveail Miles; great-grandchildren Ariana Buning, Lincoln Buning, Lauren Fletcher, Ryker Buning, Andrew Fletcher and Hazel Fletcher; siblings Carrie (Jim) Buckner, Jeff (Amanda) Jarrad, Goldie (Randy) Preece, and Richard McCarrick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the family.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
