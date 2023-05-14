Donald Peter Klco

Age 68, of Swartz Creek, died May 11, 2023.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 4413 Morrish Rd., Swartz Creek, with the Rev. Louis Ekka celebrant.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 68, of Swartz Creek, died May 11, 2023.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 4413 Morrish Rd., Swartz Creek, with the Rev. Louis Ekka celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. A second visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Donations in Donald’s name may be made to Knights of Columbus Swartz Creek Council 6694 or the Swartz Creek Food Pantry.
Donald was born Oct. 11, 1954 in Owosso, the son of Raymond and Ann (Marek) Klco. He was a tool and die maker with Toledo Commutator in Owosso and then with General Motors where he retired.
Donald was a member of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Swartz Creek Council 6694. He was a volunteer for the Swartz Creek Food Pantry.
Donald enjoyed going to the casino, playing the lottery and University of Michigan football.
He is survived by siblings Phyllis (Gary) Huffman of Gaines, Raymond (Gail) Klco of Roscommon, Joyce Mellentine of Interlochen; niece Amy Brimmer; nephews Brian Huffman, Matthew, Josh and Joel Mellentine and Michael and Andrew Klco; and best friend Steven Gordon.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.