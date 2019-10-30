Age 81, of Owosso, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Dale was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Owosso.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then went on to work for many years at Johnson Controls. Dale was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening. He also loved to travel the country with his wife Joyce in their motor home.
He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Joyce (Reeves) Newport; sister Jane Hollenback; son Marc (Beth) Newport; daughter-in-law Jennifer Newport; stepson Daniel (Sheila) Lacina; stepdaughter Cindy (Justin) McGraw; grandchildren Nicholas Newport, Brandon Newport, Morgan Newport, Caleb Newport, Dane Newport, Matthew Lacina, Tyler Lacina, Gregory (Tori) Braidwood, Patrick Braidwood, Eric Braidwood and Liam McGraw; great-grandchildren Chloe Braidwood and Jordan Newport; and his dear friend Dan Lab.
Dale was predeceased by his parents Morgan and Clarissa Newport, sister Martha Wallace, and son Brian Newport.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.