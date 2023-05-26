Cathy Sue Kirkman

Passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home in rural Corunna, with Ben, Maggie, the Kirkman kids and her beloved dog Punky at her side.
Cathy was born July 10, 1953, at Owosso Memorial Hospital to Norman and Roberta (Field) Kirkman.
Passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home in rural Corunna, with Ben, Maggie, the Kirkman kids and her beloved dog Punky at her side.
Cathy was born July 10, 1953, at Owosso Memorial Hospital to Norman and Roberta (Field) Kirkman.
She was preceded in death by Norman and Roberta and her brother, Gary Kirkman.
Cathy attended the old Lytle School on the corner of Lytle and Vernon Rd for kindergarten and first grade, and attended Salem Lutheran School in Owosso, for grades 2-8. She graduated from Corunna High in 1971, and attended business school in Lansing. She worked for the prosecuting attorney at the County Courthouse in Corunna for seven years before moving to San Diego, California. She eventually went to work for the Post Office in San Diego, retiring after 28 years of service. Cathy returned home to the family farm in 2010, where she remained until her passing.
Cathy leaves behind her sister Norma (Byron) Manthe of Waxahachie, Texas; sister-in-law Becky Kirkman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces and nephews Kelly (David) Hoover of Flower Mound, Texas, Kerry (Jerry) Gibson of Richardson, Texas, Ben (Maggie) Kirkman of Corunna, Christi (Brandon) Wells of Woodstock, Geroria, Kassondra (Dave) Wasmer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brittani (Matt) Chilson of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being made under the direction of the Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Corunna.
A celebration of life cookout will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 2, on the banks of the Shiawassee River on the Ken Kirkman farm where Cathy loved to kayak.
Heartfelt thanks to Memorial Cancer Center and Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care.
Tributes may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
