Age 90, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Owosso, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. Rudy was born in Owosso, on Jan. 20, 1930, the son of John and Mary (Bradac) Frolka.
He was a graduate of Owosso High School in the class of 1948. Rudy married Alberta Harris in Owosso in 1956, and together they raised a family of four children.
Rudy worked for GM as skilled trades, machine repair for 35 years in Flint before retiring in 1988. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Owosso VFW and was a Mason.
Rudy loved the outdoors year-round. Fishing was his favorite. Big fish, little fish - it didn’t matter. Just the thrill of feeling that tug on the end of the line. It didn’t matter if they were keepers or not, but all keepers were filleted and fried up. He enjoyed any type of outdoor activity… deer hunting, pheasant hunting, gardening — even mowing the lawn. Annual deer camp every year until a few back when walking was necessitated by a walker. And the bounty from his garden, especially the tomatoes, were shared with all the neighbors, family and friends that stopped in.
Rudy acquired his wanderlust bug when he enlisted in the army and went to El Paso, Texas and then overseas to Germany. After that, it was fishing trips to Canada, Alaska and many salt water oceans and freshwater lakes and rivers… including a special pond in Ortonville. It was his “chore” to cull out the big bass for Chuck, so the little fish could grow up. We can’t even guess at the miles put on the trusty Apache pop-up tent camper that spent at least one night in every state. After retirement, Rudy and Alberta started international travel to many countries in Europe. In 1994, Rudy and Karen, spent a month in the Czech Republic and Slovakia looking up family that they still communicated with.
Rudy’s Garage was always filled to the brim. During the summers, there was always a 50- gallon crock of dill pickles fermenting. By the time they were ready, they were gone due to all the “tasting” going on during the process. The barrel of red wine or dandelion wine did last about four weeks before Rudy decided to “pop the cork.” And tools — every tool you could possible want. It was an open door policy… anyone that needed work done on their cars was welcome. Jim was his wrenching buddy… he always made sure there was a lawnmower or restoration vehicle in the garage if someone felt the need to pick up a wrench and get a little grease on their hands.
All that knew Rudy, will remember his smile.
Rudy is survived by his children Karen Winchester and significant other R.J. Stager of Lake Orion, Charles (Toni) Frolka of Ortonville, and James (Paula) Frolka of Rochester Hills; three grandchildren: Erik, Olivia and Amy. He was predeceased by his wife, Alberta, his son Rudy Jr. and his siblings, Mary (Joe) Scepka, Agnes (Tony) Batora, John J.(Helen) Frolka, Joseph (Estella) Frolka, Mildred (Tony) Mlynek and Frank Frolka.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service at a later date.
