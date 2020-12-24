Age 80, of Corunna passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Miller officiating and burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.
Roberta was born Sept. 30, 1940, in Antrim Township, the daughter of Charles and Phyllis (Swanson) Neil.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1959, and married Rolland DePeal in Owosso Aug. 22, 1959. Rolland predeceased her July 26, 2018.
Roberta was an active member of the Church of God for many years, and also a proud member of the Christian Motorcycle Association for 20 years. She loved the time she and her husband traveled and spent time with their family and church family, they were her life.
Roberta retired from Memorial Healthcare for 21 years serving the area people as a nurse’s aide.
Roberta is survived by her sons Phillip (Robin) Depeal and Charles (Cindy) DePeal; daughter Rollanda (Joe) Sweatland; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one great-great grandchild; and sister Beth Dean.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, parents and Pat (Dick) Ordway.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
