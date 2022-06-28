Daniel Jerome Newcom

Age 74, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Daniel was born Oct. 6, 1947 in Detroit, the son of Delma and Sophia (Augustyn) Newcom.
He graduated from Benedictine High School and attended Lansing Community College.
Daniel was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends and always looked forward to his hunting trips in the Upper Peninsula with his son, Kyle. He married the love of his life, Susan Newcom, on July 26, 1968, in Detroit.
Daniel worked at Electrical Wholesalers and Don’s Sports and Vehicles in Perry for many years.
Daniel is survived by his wife Susan Newcom; children Kristan (Christopher) Chase and Kyle (Deb) Newcom; grandchildren Vivian and Nicholas Chase; Mary Jo Newcom; along with other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Delma Newcom, mother Sophia Newcom and sister Wanda Borkowski.
A special thanks to the Pleasant View staff, especially nurse Bonnie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, SAC Smarts II Program or Respite of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
