Age 89, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Keith was born in Flint on March 10, 1931, the son of Ralph and Pauline (Foster) Walker. He graduated from Kearsley High School, class of 1949. He served his country in the Korean War.
Keith was a retired farmer and milk hauler.
He is survived by his children Laurie Walker, Sherrie and Tom Bradley, Mark and Tami Walker, Kurt and Donna Walker, Scott and Lois Walker; grandchildren Patrick and Heidi Bradley, Kelly Bradley, Josh and Candace Levesque, Alyssa and Levi Prior, Nicole and Riley Cleary, Adam and Megan Walker, Kevin and Samantha Walker, Greg Walker, Danielle Walker and Michael McPhee, and Taylor Walker; great-grandchildren Brittnie and Blake Dailey, Lizabeth and John Walker, Dominic and Knox Walker, Ember Prior, Baby Cleary; and special cousin Vivian Clark.
He was predeceased by his wives Geraldine Masuch and Clara Klonski and his parents. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
