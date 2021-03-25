James Louis Steiss Jr.

Age 67, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Jim was born in Owosso Feb. 9, 1954, the eldest son of James and Joyce (Howard) Steiss. Jim graduated from Owosso High School, with honors, in 1972. He was a varsity football and basketball player.
Jim graduated from Central Michigan University in 1976 with a bachelor of science in education. On April 15, 1977, Jim married Robin Darling at the Owosso Church of Christ.
As a popular and respected science teacher at Green River High School, Jim was famous for his dad jokes and leading annual expeditions of his students to SeaWorld in San Diego.
Jim loved basketball and coached players from age 8 to 18. He was the JV basketball coach for the 1987 GRHS state champion basketball team and was inducted into the GRHS Hall of Fame in 2011. As a young man, Jim learned the construction trade from his father and built or remodeled countless homes in Green River when school was not in session.
Jim lived to be outdoors. In retirement, he and Robin camped and fished at Flaming Gorge all summer, coming to town only when necessary. The camper moved to the mountains in the fall where Jim would spend weeks pursuing big game with his bow, usually in the company of his son and best friend, Shane.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Robin; son Shane (Annie) Steiss of Green River, Wyoming; father James Steiss Sr. of Owosso; brother Jeffrey (Angela) Steiss of Perry; sister Julie (Steve) Lehman of Ithaca; cherished grandchildren Garren, Kyler and Sidney Steiss of Green River, Wyoming; many nieces and nephews; and special friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Amber, mother Joyce Steiss and sister Judy Kay Steiss.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
The family respectfully requests donations in James’s memory be made to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Jim Steiss Memorial Scholarships, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY 82935.
Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.
