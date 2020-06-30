Age 59, died peacefully at home in his man cave in Eau Claire, Michigan, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Born Oct. 8, 1960, in Owosso, Robert was an outdoorsman, enjoying mountaineering from a young age. He was passionate about his family, his Harley-Davidson, deer hunting, and playing with his bands Freestone and The Loose Cannons.
He adored good music, and he instilled that in his children. His quiet presence, his goofy personality, and his sense of humor will all be greatly missed.
Robert was welcomed into heaven by his father and mother, William and Ruth Oviatt, and his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Mary Oviatt.
He is survived by his wife Amy; children Leslie (Will) Harrison, Kyle Oviatt and Callie (Daniel) McDonough; and countless family and friends.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
