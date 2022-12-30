Jennifer Marie (Buchanan) Armistead

Of Bradenton, Florida, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
She was born in Detroit on Dec. 12, 1975
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Of Bradenton, Florida, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
She was born in Detroit on Dec. 12, 1975
Jennifer was employed at Quintal & Asssociates as an office administratior.
She grew up in Hartland acrosss the street from her husband Matt. She attended Northwood University in Midland.
Jennifer has always loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. She always enjoyed her family and friends, but nothing was more important to her then her precious daughters. She was a member of Bayside Community Church, and had a very loving and giving heart and a passion for philanthropy.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Matthew; daughters Edan and Allison; parents Yvonne (Belanger) and Edward Buchanan; brothers Nicholas (Meghan) Buchanan and Jordan (Bridget) Buchanan; in-laws Dan and Mary Pat Armistead; brothers and sister-in-laws Jeff (Terry) Armistead, Jennifer (Joe) Bianchi and Chris (Whitney) Armistead; 14 nieces and nephews; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her grandparents George and Annie Belanger, and Jesse and Esther Buchanan.
Jennifer was deeply loved and will be missed by so many.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bayside Community Church in Lakewood Ranch, FL Time TBD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer’s memory may be sent to Bayside Community Church or Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County, FL.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.