Age 70, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
David was born April 28, 1951, in Saginaw, the son of Roland and Virginia (Adams) Marshall, and attended Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw. He was an avid 4-H supporter and looked forward to the Shiawassee County Fair and going to auctions. David especially enjoyed old classic car and gas tractor shows.
He married Vickie Tyler in Chesaning July 11, 1969.
David was employed with Michigan Brick, retiring after 45 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Vickie; children Richard Marshall, Harry (Lisa) Marshall, Bryant Marshall, Jason Marshall, Kerry Marshall and Chad (Angie) Marshall; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Linda (Dale) Barden and Norine Reid; brother Timothy (Grace) Marshall; and other loving family and friends.
David was predeceased by his parents and sisters Elizabeth Baker and Marilyn Marshall.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the 4-H Doggie Diggers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
