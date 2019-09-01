Age 57, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
The family will receive friends at their home, 4559 Lytle Road in Caledonia Township, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. There will be a barbecue cookout in classic Kent-style.
Kent was born Feb, 16, 1962, in Flint, the son of Donald and Nancy (Sutter) Wade. Kent attended and graduated from Carman High School, where he played various sports, including hockey, football and baseball, as well as being voted “class clown.”
Kent attended Northern Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering technology. While attending NMU, Kent fell in love with Marquette and the U.P., which always drew him back year after year and solidified his love of the outdoors, the seasons, fishing and hunting. After graduating, Kent accepted a position with General Motors, where he worked as a design lead in the Powertrain Division. In his 30-plus years at GM, Kent was an invaluable employee and team member. Kent loved his work and the many friends he made there.
Kent followed a family tradition, and met his future-wife (love-of-his-life) Stacy Woodring at Houghton Lake in 1986. They were married in Flint Sept. 10, 1988. Kent and Stacy settled in Corunna, where they raised two sons, Little Kent and Erik. Kent was an amazing husband and father. Kent passed on his love of hockey to Erik, and coached him and his teammates for several years. He made a huge impact on hockey in the Flint area as a player, coach and mentor to many.
Kent made friends everywhere he went; he could talk to anyone (and did), leaving no one a stranger. Kent’s personality filled a room: He had a huge heart (would do anything for anyone), and the greatest sense of humor. If Kent was present, there was bound to be laughter and good times. Kent could tell a story like no one else, and make you laugh until you cry. To know Kent is to have a story, those who were blessed to know him have many.
Kent’s passions included listening to music. He loved attending concerts and festivals with family and friends, his favorite being Greensky Bluegrass. He also loved cooking and entertaining. Kent and Stacy prepared a huge Thanksgiving meal for family every year at their cottage at Houghton Lake. It quickly became everyone’s favorite holiday.
Kent is survived by the love of his life, wife Stacy; devoted sons Kent Edward Wade and Erik Michael Wade; brothers Phil (Lori) Wade and Mark (Nicole) Wade; nephews Justin, Kial and Joe; nieces Carly, Laurel and Marin; much-loved mother-in-law Barbara Woodring; and the whole Woodring family; along with countless other loving friends and family, including Jim Wing, Mike Chapman and Dave Amos; and his black Lab Ruby.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Don Wade; and sister Sally “Wade” Standen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wade family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
