Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Whipple officiating. Burial will follow at Eureka Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon Sunday until the service.
Barbara was the daughter of Guy and Esther (Simmons) Snyder, born in Sheridan April 21, 1930.
She enjoyed playing cards and farkle, bowling, and fishing. Most of all, Barbara loved anything that involved family.
She is survived by her children Sandy Friess, Sharon Hawkins and Larry (Tina) Hawkins; grandchildren Sean (Becky) Friess, Jennifer (Andrew) Williams, Christopher Hawkins and Teri (Brad) Root; great-grandchildren Daniel (Stacey) Newcomb, Summer Friess, Nathan and Nicholas Businger, Gretchen and Pete Williams, and Kevin Hawkins and Evan and Everly Root; great-great grandchild Owen Newcomb; siblings Carolee Fenner, Clara Lewis and Richard Snyder; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Mae (Joe) O’Connell, Guy (Mary) Snyder, Donnis Redman, Ellen (Ev) Martens, Joyce and Della Snyder, and Bob Lewis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
