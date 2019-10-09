Age 71, of Owosso, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home, with her family.
A funeral service will take place at noon Friday, Oct. 11, at Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 951 E. Riley Road with the Rev. Jason Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Linda was the daughter of Harold L. and Dorothy M. (Howe) Ordway. She was born in Owosso June 10, 1948. She graduated from Owosso High School. Lin married the love of her life, Michael Bazelides June 4, 1966; they celebrated 53 years of marriage this year.
Lin worked at Mitchell Corporation for 26 years. She started in accounting and payroll and eventually attained the role of assistant secretary of corporation. She attended Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Lin loved spending time with her family and supporting her granddaughters. One of her greatest gifts was caring for her family. She loved cooking big meals for family and friends. Lin was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lin is survived by her husband, Mike Bazelides; daughter Tracy (Lance) Zimmerman; granddaughters Arleigh and Mikayla Zimmerman; brother Raymond (Kathy) Ordway; sister-in-law Wanda Ordway; several nieces nephews; and loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Jackie Emberton and brother Richard “Dick” Ordway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lansing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
