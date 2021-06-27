Alice Coleman

92 years young, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.
Alice was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Saginaw, the daughter of Crawford and Hazel Farlow.
She married Harry D. Coleman on Dec. 6, 1947, and had three children. He later passed away in 2007.
Alice loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved talking to friends and family on the phone when she was unable to visit in person, especially those out of state. Alice loved puttering around outside in her flower and vegetable gardens; digging in the dirt, watching nature bloom and grow. She enjoyed watching the beautiful birds and wildlife in her backyard. She frequently shared stories of various unusual varieties of birds she watched in her yard. Alice, in her younger years, loved to sew and crochet. She made many beautiful afghans, clothing, and special gifts for her family. Alice was known for her beautiful smile and sometimes feisty personality, her love for wearing shades of purple, her warm hugs, and her favorite saying, “Love you More.” And she meant it.
Over the years, Alice was employed at Yankees, Strawsine Manufacturing Company, as a seamstress, cared for the elderly, provided childcare, and was a homemaker. She was proud of the fact she was able to live independently for 92 years.
Alice is survived by her daughter Sandra (Gene) Lader, son Lynn (Tracey) Coleman, daughter Tina (Ronald) Timlick; sister Esther Blondin, brother Lawrence (Gladys) Farlow; grandchildren Angela (Loren) Keezer, Michelle Webster, Mary Coleman, Steven Coleman, Anita (Doug) Kennedy, Keith (Shawna) Pierce, and Taylor (Adam) Sandbrook; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Caroline, and Emma Webster, Nathaniel Lader-Pierce, Kaylee Keezer, Jameson Kennedy, and Ryder Pierce; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Alice was predeceased by her parents Crawford and Hazel Farlow; siblings Elmer Farlow, Robert Farlow, Beatrice Canze, and Joseph Farlow; and grand-daughter Stephanie Lader-Pierce.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on the day of the service from 11 a.m. to the time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
